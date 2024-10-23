Auckland councillor Kerrin Leoni first out of the blocks to express interest in standing for mayor

“I’m also in full respect of anyone putting their name up to run for the second most important job in the country,” she said.

Mayor Wayne Brown is widely expected to seek a second term and confirm this early next year.

Leoni, the councillor for the Whau ward and a member of the Labour Party, said if she does decide to stand it would probably be as an independent and is considering options around endorsements.

“I am supported by members of my iwi Ngāti Paoa, family members, Aucklanders across the city, and political mentors,” her social media post said.

Leoni has a master’s degree in economics and international politics from King’s College in London, is a former deputy chair of Waitemata Local Board, and has worked in several social agencies, including the Auckland City Mission, and Oranga Tamariki.

