Auckland councillor Kerrin Leoni first out of the blocks to express interest in standing for mayor

- Auckland councillor Kerrin Leoni has expressed interest in running for mayor in next year’s elections.
- Leoni, a Labour Party member, emphasised the need for fresh leadership and women’s representation.
- Mayor Wayne Brown is expected to seek a second term, confirming his candidacy early next year.
Auckland councillor Kerrin Leoni is the first person out of the blocks to express an interest in standing for the mayoralty at next year’s local body elections.
In a social media post yesterday, the first-term councillor said no women have governed Auckland since it became a Super City in 2010.
“That is why I believe it’s time for fresh leadership in Auckland. I am a strong wāhine Māori Irish Italian committed to seeing our city thrive for all Aucklanders.