Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Auckland councillor Kerrin Leoni first out of the blocks to express interest in standing for mayor

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Auckland councillor Kerrin Leoni has expressed an interest in standing for mayor.

Auckland councillor Kerrin Leoni has expressed an interest in standing for mayor.

  • Auckland councillor Kerrin Leoni has expressed interest in running for mayor in next year’s elections.
  • Leoni, a Labour Party member, emphasised the need for fresh leadership and women’s representation.
  • Mayor Wayne Brown is expected to seek a second term, confirming his candidacy early next year.

Auckland councillor Kerrin Leoni is the first person out of the blocks to express an interest in standing for the mayoralty at next year’s local body elections.

In a social media post yesterday, the first-term councillor said no women have governed Auckland since it became a Super City in 2010.

“That is why I believe it’s time for fresh leadership in Auckland. I am a strong wāhine Māori Irish Italian committed to seeing our city thrive for all Aucklanders.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“I’m also in full respect of anyone putting their name up to run for the second most important job in the country,” she said.

Mayor Wayne Brown is widely expected to seek a second term and confirm this early next year.

Leoni, the councillor for the Whau ward and a member of the Labour Party, said if she does decide to stand it would probably be as an independent and is considering options around endorsements.

“I am supported by members of my iwi Ngāti Paoa, family members, Aucklanders across the city, and political mentors,” her social media post said.

Leoni has a master’s degree in economics and international politics from King’s College in London, is a former deputy chair of Waitemata Local Board, and has worked in several social agencies, including the Auckland City Mission, and Oranga Tamariki.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand