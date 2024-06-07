Te Pāti Māori calls allegations 'baseless', Auckland is leading the decline in housing and dangerous building notice extended by one month after man rips it up.

Auckland Council has a new executive leadership team, with senior staff – including mayor Wayne Brown’s chief of staff – moved from elsewhere in the organisation as it seeks to create more accountability.

The woman who led the city through the Anniversary Weekend Floods and Cyclone Gabrielle, Auckland Emergency Management (AEM) duty controller Rachel Kelleher, is among others who will be moving into senior leadership.

Brown’s chief of staff Max Hardy, who has been paid almost $6000 a week for his work, will also take up a new role in the team.

The movement among the council’s top brass follows calls from Brown to reduce layers of bureaucracy and duplication. Council chief executive Phil Wilson, appointed last November, heeded this when he announced a proposal for change in his team in May.

The Herald has approached Brown for comment on the new executive team and whether it meets his expectations for making the council more efficient.

After Wilson’s change proposal, all roles on the team classed as tier two were disestablished. New appointees will take on their roles by the end of June.

Auckland Council chief executive Phil Wilson has created a new leadership team. Photo / Dean Purcell

Rachel Kelleher is moving into a senior leadership role after being a duty controller at Auckland Emergency Management. Photo / Dean Purcell.

Those appointed to the leadership team have come from existing director and general manager-level roles. They are:

Rachel Kelleher, who will become director – community. Kelleher has held roles in central and local government organisations, including the Department of Conservation and the Waikato Regional Council. She is currently with AEM and is the general manager of environmental services.

Ross Tucker will take up a role as group chief financial officer. He has headed the council’s financial strategy and planning team since 2018. He has guided the council through the impacts of Covid-19, cost blowouts with the City Rail Link and current high inflation.

Megan Tyler will become director – policy, planning and governance. Tyler has worked in Auckland’s local governments for 26 years, already being a member of the executive team when she was chief of strategy in 2019.

Max Hardy is swapping his role as the mayor’s chief of staff to become Auckland Council's director – group strategy and chief executive’s office. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Parul Sood has nearly 20 years of experience in Auckland’s local governments. . Photo / Auckland Council

Barry Potter will be director – resilience and infrastructure. Potter joined the council’s executive in 2015 as director of infrastructure and environmental services. He has worked on the development of the City Rail Link and he has experience in private sector executive leadership.

Parul Sood will be deputy director – resilience and infrastructure. She has nearly 20 years of experience in Auckland’s local governments. Sood has been general manager – waste solutions for the past five years and is chairwoman of the Waste Management Institute of New Zealand. Sood is also a duty controller for AEM.

Max Hardy, who has been appointed director – group strategy and chief executive’s office. He has been the mayor’s chief of staff since Brown took office on October 8, 2022.

Hardy was previously a lawyer and partner at Meredith Connell, one of New Zealand’s top law firms. The Herald revealed Brown paid Hardy $17,250 for his services as his chief of staff for three weeks of work from December 5 to 23 in 2022 – equating to a salary of $299,000.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.











