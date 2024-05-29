Cars were at a virtual standstill where the Herald walked, with traffic backing up along Victoria St, Nelson St, Fanshawe St and Halsey St. Video / NZ Herald

Traffic in Auckland’s CBD is gridlocked as adverse weather conditions continue to batter the city this evening.

Commuters travelling in the city centre are facing major delays, with usual minute-long trips taking over an hour.

An Auckland office worker said he had been trapped in gridlocked traffic for about 90 minutes and was yet to even reach the motorway.

Commuters in Auckland's CBD are facing major delays on Wednesday night. Photo / Google

He said he left his Victoria St office about 5.10pm for the North Shore but by 6.40pm he had still not reached Victoria Park.

The CBD traffic was heavily congested and not moving, he said.

Cars were at a virtual standstill where the Herald walked this evening, with traffic backing up along Victoria St, Nelson St, Fanshawe St and Halsey St.

Commuters in Auckland's CBD are facing major delays on Wednesday night, with traffic gridlocked. Photo / Raphael Franks

It comes as Auckland Transport said train services would finish early tonight on all lines due to urgent track maintenance work.

Some trains would also terminate at different stations.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi earlier announced Auckland’s Harbour Bridge is under a severe wind warning until 8pm.

SH1 AKL HBR BRIDGE - WIND WARNING

Severe wind gusts are predicted 4pm-8pm today. Expect reduced speeds & lane reductions, with lane layout in 4x4 during evening peak. Some temporary (short-term) closures may be required. Caution is advised for motorcycles & trucks. ^TP pic.twitter.com/fm3IEy7JSA — NZ Transport Agency - Auckland & Northland (@nztaaklnth) May 29, 2024

“Some temporary short-term closures may be required. Caution is advised for motorcycles & trucks.”

