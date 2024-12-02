- Police responded to a charter boat at Auckland’s Viaduct on Saturday after reports of fighting.
- Two men, aged 21 and 39, were arrested for breach of the peace and later released.
- Police said passengers were “intoxicated,” “acting disorderly,” and “fighting”.
Police say charter boat passengers met by officers with Tasers drawn at Auckland’s Viaduct were “intoxicated”, “acting disorderly” and “fighting”.
The booze cruise descended into anarchy on Saturday as fights broke out on board. Police report two men were arrested for breach of the peace but have since been released.
The saga began about 4.30pm, when it’s understood someone aboard a charter vessel in the Hauraki Gulf called police to report fighting.