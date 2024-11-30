The area – usually busy with tourists and seafarers – was nearly deserted the police officers lay in wait for the boat to dock at the Eastern Viaduct, west of Quay St.

The officers stood ready under a shelter near the Explore Auckland cruise anchorage until the pleasure cruisers had docked – then they sprung into action.

One column of officers stood guard while others wrestled a man to the ground, subdued him then marched him to the police van, bowed over with his arms cuffed behind his back.

The man was then put in a police van amid heavy rain.

Six police vehicles could be seen on the viaduct just after 5pm today and at least 13 police officers were on the scene, wrangling a man to the ground and putting him in a police van amid heavy rain. Photo / Supplied

The officers then dispersed around the area on foot, walking towards Lower Hobson St and Quay St.

A police spokeswoman told the Herald a person on a commercial vessel on the harbour called police at about 4.25pm.

“We got a call ... that people on board their boat were acting disorderly and fighting,” the spokeswoman said.

Police struggle with the alleged offender before tumbling to the ground at the Viaduct. Photo / via video

Auckland’s Waitematā Harbour was the scene of a mass brawl this evening, prompting police to scramble to the city’s docks so they could make arrests when the men arrived ashore.

“Police met the boat at the Viaduct and took one person into custody for disorderly behaviour.”





Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.