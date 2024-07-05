The boy was left with three missing teeth, two damaged teeth and facial injuries after he was attacked with a steel pole.

Counties Manukau East acting Detective Senior Sergeant James Mapp said police want to hear from anyone who can identify the woman.

“I’m asking anyone who knows who they are to get in touch,” he said.

A woman attacked a 16-year-old boy with a metal rod on an East Auckland bus leaving him with facial injuries. Photo / Police

“We are also keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident who hasn’t already come forward.”

The boy, who did not wish to be identified, told the Herald that he was taking the bus to Panmure, and just passed Pakuranga Plaza when a woman verbally abused him and then attacked him.

The woman yelled racial slurs at the Chinese-New Zealand boy before hitting him with a metal rod, unprovoked.

“I was just listening to music, scrolling my phone, and then it happened. She just stood up and hit me.”

The schoolboy has lived in New Zealand for seven years, almost half his life, and said this was the first racially motivated attack he had experienced.

Police have released photos of a woman who attacked a 16-year-old boy on an East Auckland bus. Photo / Police

Mapp said police could not yet say whether it was a hate-related crime.

“Police continue to have no tolerance for this type of crime or intimidation in our communities.

“We work with Auckland Transport on a range of issues, and will continue to do so to prevent incidents like this or in response to situation like these.”

Support is being provided to the victim.

“We continue to encourage people to report all crimes to police rather than taking matters into your own hands as this can put yourself at risk.”

Police want to hear from anyone who recognises the woman who attacked a 16-year-old boy on an East Auckland bus. Photo / Police

Contact police on 105 and quote file number 240628/8342.

Alternatively, report information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.