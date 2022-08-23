Auckland burglaries: Thieves target jewellery, vape and liquor stores overnight

The Michael Hill Newmarket store was targeted by thieves in the early hours of this morning. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Thieves have targeted retail stores across Auckland overnight, as scenes of disorder continue across the city.

The Michael Hill Newmarket jewellery store, on Broadway, was hit by thieves just before 4am. Police officers were called to the scene quickly.

A witness said security staff had put up privacy screens around the store's entrance shortly afterwards, concealing the damage.

However, bits of glass and other debris were strewn on the ground immediately outside one of the store's large glass windows.

Police staff were spotted examining the scene inside the store.

Earlier in the night, authorities responded to a break-in at the Big Barrel Super Liquor Store on Mt Eden Rd.

Officers arrived at the scene about 12.14am.

A witness said the emergency glass contractors were quickly called in to board up the entrance.

A third incident was reported just after 2am at The Vape Shed - Glenfield Vape Shop on Bentley Ave on the North Shore.