Robbers wearing masks made their way into the Newmarket Michael Hill store. Video / Supplied

A brazen robbery has left shoppers shocked as glass cabinets were shattered at Michael Hill in Auckland's Newmarket this evening.

A witness told the Herald he was shopping with his girlfriend when he heard several loud bangs he initially mistook as gunshots at the Westfield mall.

As he looked down to the floor below him, he saw approximately five masked men using baseball bats and metal bars to strike the counters; smashing them and taking the contents inside.

The witness said he saw their arms filled with items before making a hasty escape.

"They wouldn't have been in there for more than 30 seconds, they were so quick," they said.

The robbery took place during the shop's opening times, a worker was seen pacing outside visibly distraught.

A police spokesperson said the offenders left the scene in a silver Mazda Atenza, which was found abandoned in Almorah Pl a short time later.

Police said they would like to hear from anyone who has information that could help them identify and locate those responsible.

About three weeks ago a Michael Hill store on the corner of Hurstmere and Lake Rds in Takapuna was the target of a daylight robbery.

The incident was caught on video and showed members of the public standing nearby as the robbery took place.

Police later arrested a 20-year-old man and charged him with receiving stolen property.

Some of the goods were returned to the store on Auckland's North Shore.