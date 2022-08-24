Uncertainty swirls around Gaurav Sharma's future, what’s in store from Brain Tamaki’s new political party and how long’s the wait for practical driving tests nowadays in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Four retail stores on Auckland's North Shore were robbed in the space of 20 minutes early on Wednesday morning.

Multiple people were involved in each burglary and investigations are underway to determine if the incidents in Glenfield and Takapuna are linked.

A police spokesperson said reports were received at 1.20am that a vehicle had been used to get access to a shop on Hurstmere Rd, Takapuna.

A group of offenders entered the store, however it was understood they fled empty-handed.

At 1.35pm, a group of offenders broke into a retail complex on Glenfield Rd.

A vehicle was not used to gain entry.

The police spokesperson said: "Once inside the complex, the offenders have broken into two stores and stolen a number of items, before fleeing in vehicles."

At 1.40am, police were called to another burglary on Glenfield Rd. A group of people had broken into a store and stolen a number of items before fleeing in a vehicle.

"Enquires are in their early stages and police are working to establish if these incidents are linked," the spokesperson said.

"We want to reassure the community that we take these matters very seriously and we are working hard to locate these offenders and hold them to account."

Anyone with information, including people who are offered items they suspect might be stolen, is asked to contact police on 105.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.