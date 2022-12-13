Voyager 2022 media awards
New Zealand

Auckland building company Canam fined $340,000 after high-rise worker falls into void – twice

Construction on the Alexandra Park apartment complex by Canam Construction NZ ran into financial difficulties in 2018 and led to a lengthy court action. Photo / Dean Purcell

An Auckland building company has been fined $340,000 after a construction worker fell through a flimsy plywood sheet placed over a void during a high-rise apartment development.

The sentencing of Canam Building Ltd followed a

