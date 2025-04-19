With residents in other known risk areas having been moved out of their homes in the billion-dollar buy-out scheme, questions were now being asked about why Denny Ave residents should be forced to wait inside houses that now increasingly look like they’ll inevitably be flooded again.
National MP for Mt Roskill, Carlos Cheung, was among those checking on Denny Ave residents this morning.
He said he’d be speaking to Auckland Council in the next week and month about what steps were being done to protect the neighbourhood’s residents.
“They deserve to have a safe place to stay,” Cheung said.
Cheung and council’s Puketāpapa Local Board chair Ella Kumar both also stopped by to check on Lodhia’s industrial premises on Stoddard Rd,
Lodhia told them he wanted faster action for his property and its tenants, which included the Ethnic Women’s Trust community group.
The non-profit group has spent 20 years helping new refugees and migrants fit into New Zealand life by giving them friendship and support as well as qualifications in sewing they can use to get factory jobs or to make their own clothes to sell in shops or flea markets.
The group runs sewing classes from Lodhia’s property and suffered tens of thousands of dollars damage in the Auckland Anniversary storm.
That included the loss of their sewing machines, most of their fabric, and about $12,000 of foodbank food for community members.
The trust had worked hard with community support to buy new professional machines, only to once again become fearful of losing it all last night.
Fortunately, the group’s machines seemed okay, but they had still suffered damage to new carpets and fabrics.
“It’s not a safe place,” chairwoman Fadumo Ahmed said.