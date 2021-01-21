Auckland attempted murder: Five charged over stabbing of Indian radio host Harnek Singh

Auckland radio host Harnek Singh, 53, was stabbed in his driveway in Wattle Downs on December 23.

Five men have been charged with the attempted murder of Indian radio host Harnek Singh in Wattle Downs.

Friends of Singh, 53, have said the attack in the driveway of his Glenross Drive home was religiously motivated. He was stabbed in the driveway of his house on December 23.

Singh is part of the team at Radio Virsa, which discusses religious and cultural issues in the Auckland Sikh community.

Detective Inspector Chris Barry said five men would appear in the Manukau District Court this afternoon.

The men, aged between 24 and 39, had been arrested and charged over the incident which took place on Glenross Drive.

Police said the arrests came after police carried out search warrants at multiple addresses in Flat Bush and Papatoetoe this morning.

Barry said the victim had been discharged from hospital and was continuing to recover from serious injuries suffered during the late-night attack on December 23.

Singh was rushed into surgery after suffering critical injuries in the attack.

Barry said inquiries were ongoing and police were unable to rule out the possibility of further arrests.

It was the second attack on Singh last year. He was also assaulted in Love Punjab Restaurant on his birthday in July.