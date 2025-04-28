Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Auckland Art Gallery director Kirsten Lacy steps down after six years

Bernard Orsman
By
Auckland Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Auckland Art Gallery Kirsten Lacy has resigned. Photo / Jinki Cambronero

Auckland Art Gallery Kirsten Lacy has resigned. Photo / Jinki Cambronero

  • Auckland Art Gallery director Kirsten Lacy has resigned after six years in the role.
  • Lacy was credited with increasing visitor numbers and adding major international works.
  • She will finish on June 15 and plans to take time to recharge.

Auckland Art Gallery director Kirsten Lacy has resigned after six years in the job.

In a farewell note to staff today, Lacy said after much deliberation and with a heavy heart, it was time to step down.

“It has been an absolutely extraordinary experience, and I am filled with enormous gratitude for the opportunities that have been afforded to me and the trust that has been put in my leadership by so many of you.

Kirsten Lacy has overseen restoration work on the historic Auckland Art Gallery. Photo / Michael Craig
Kirsten Lacy has overseen restoration work on the historic Auckland Art Gallery. Photo / Michael Craig
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“The Auckland Art Gallery is a truly remarkable place and our mission to enrich lives through exceptional visual art encounters is deeply felt and lived every day by the staff and gallery whānau who devote so much care, insight, and manaakitanga to this task.”

Lacy joined the gallery in April 2019. The Australian began her career as an artist before working in several galleries, including a deputy director role with the National Gallery of Australia.

Nick Hill, chief executive of the council body, Tātaki Auckland Unlimited (TAU), which oversees the art gallery, credited Lacy with increasing visitor numbers with ambitious and dynamic programming, growing commercial and donor engagements, adding major international works, and restoration work on the historic gallery building.

Earlier this year, Lacy and international art senior curator Dr Sophie Matthiesson went on a two-week trip to India to investigate a future exhibition late next year to align with Auckland’s Diwali Festival. The trip, including return flights, accommodation, internal travel, and some meals, cost $20,301, TAU said.

One gallery staffer said they and other staff had concerns about the trip, given budget constraints, saying two weeks was too long.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Lacy declined to comment on the concerns.

She will finish up at the gallery on June 15.

“Following that, I will be taking some time to recharge the batteries and consider next steps, before my next big adventure,” she said.

An interim director will be appointed by TAU next week.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand