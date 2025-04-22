The Curious Ball was held at Auckland Art gallery on March 1 and 208 people attended.

The event was held there for the second time, after what Auckland Art Gallery described as a “successful debut in 2024”.

According to the art gallery’s website, the event was tipped as an “unforgettable night of art, dance, music and culinary delights”, with performances from contemporary dance groups, a soprano singer and DJ. Canapes and cocktails were served throughout the night.

VIP tickets cost $300 and general admission was $200. Notable New Zealanders at the event included fashion designer Karen Walker and model-actor Colin Mathura-Jeffree.

The highlight of the event was exclusive after-hours access to Eliasson’s exhibition, which was a mix of installations, sculptures and photographs. His work had been on display at the gallery since early last December, the first time his work had been exhibited in Aotearoa.

"Moss Wall", part of an exhibition of large-scale creative works by renowned artist Olafur Eliasson at Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tamaki. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Auckland Art Gallery declined to be interviewed, but, in a statement, Tātaki Auckland Unlimited chief executive Nick Hill said the main event, where attendees could dance and were served refreshments, was held in the gallery’s Te Ātea North Atrium.

He said one of the guests damaged one of the artworks.

“One of the patrons at this event damaged a hanging sculpture that was on loan for the exhibition ‘Olafur Eliasson: Your Curious Journey’.”

The gallery’s conservation team assessed the sculpture and confirmed it was broken.

“It was found that one of the outer sheets of the artwork was cracked and a glass shard was broken off.

"Still River", part of an exhibition of large-scale creative works by renowned artist Olafur Eliasson at Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tamaki. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

“The lender was notified and the artwork is being repaired. There will be no lasting damage.”

The gallery said it needed Eliasson’s permission to discuss the specific piece of artwork further.

Some of his works sell for hundreds of thousands of dollars. Christies in New York recently valued a piece of his work at US$150,000.

The gallery undertook an investigation of the incident and the matter was reported to police.

Police confirmed to Checkpoint that a 29-year-old woman was charged with wilful damage and remanded on bail, due to appear in the Auckland District Court later in April.

- RNZ