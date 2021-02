Police were at 12.30am on Sunday morning swarming the West Quay area. Photo / Google Maps

Witnesses say at least two people have been shot in an incident near one of Napier's main nightlife hotspots.

Police were at 12.30am on Sunday morning swarming the West Quay area, a thriving bar and club scene in the city. The clubs in the area have all been shut down for the night.

Police at the scene declined to confirm what had happened and a request for more information was not immediately responded to by the police's media team.

MORE TO COME