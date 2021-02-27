Alert level 2: Hawke's Bay's cancellations, postponements and closures

Kiwi musician Neil Finn was coming with Crowded House to Napier next weekend. Photo / File

Event cancellations have ramped up in Hawke's Bay following the move to alert level 2.

Auckland has moved into alert level 3 lockdown for seven days as of 6am on Sunday, following the announcement from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

The rest of the country has moved into level 2 for a week.

It comes after a new Covid-19 case was detected in the Auckland community on Saturday afternoon. The new case, aged 20, went to the GP in the afternoon on Friday for a Covid test - then went to the gym.

Ardern said that was "frustrating".

Health officials have also confirmed another Covid community case - the mother of Saturday afternoon's case.

She is isolating and asymptomatic.

CANCELLATIONS:

The Puketapu Auction and Fair planned for Sunday has been cancelled.

Fair organisers shared a statement stating while the fair is cancelled, a trestle table outside the Puketapu Tavern will still be set up selling a range of baked goods and fresh apples.

"We will know that you will all be disappointed, and we thank the numerous people that have put in a huge effort to make this event possible.

"Please also take the time to order a takeaway lunch from The Puketapu, who ordered in an enormous amount of food to be sold at the fair - the proceeds of which were to be donated to the school."

Triathlon Hawke's Bay cancelled Sunday's East Pier Race 4, with registered athletes automatically transferred to the East Pier 5 race due to held on March 28.

POSTPONEMENTS:

While no official statement from the band has been released about Crowded House's shows at Church Road Winery on March 6 and 7, ticket provider Live Nation's website states both shows will be rescheduled to a date later in March.

The change in alert levels means Sunday's ISPS Handa Men's Premiership game between Hawke's Bay United and Eastern Suburbs AFC is postponed. It was set to be the team's final game as a club.

Hawke's Bay United said: "We are obviously disappointed in the turn of events this evening but our thoughts, first & foremost, are with the New Zealand public & their safety."

The Jennian Homes New Zealand Track and Field Championships were also postponed.

Due to be held from March 5 to 7, Athletics New Zealand CEO Peter Pfitzinger said it is not possible to hold an event of that size under alert level 2.

"We are currently considering all options in terms of the hosting of these championships and will provide an update as soon as possible," he said.

CHANGES:

Hawke's Bay District Health Board announced that surgery and outpatient appointments will go ahead as planned, but Hawke's Bay Hospital's Emergency Department will have a strict no visitor or support person policy in place.

HBDHB chief operating officer Chris Ash said due to the size of the ED waiting room, it is impossible to maintain physical distancing from other patients.

CLOSURES:

Hastings District Council said Splash Planet will be closed on Sunday and will remain closed next weekend, March 6 and 7.

To find answers to frequently asked questions relating to other Hastings District Council services and facilities impacted by Covid-19 at Level 2 please see the council's Covid-19 FAQs page https://www.hastingsdc.govt.nz/our-council/covid-19/faqs/

Hawke's Bay Hospital's café, Zac's, will be closed to the public, however the hospital chapel will remain open but limit the number of people inside.

UNCERTAIN:

Land Rover Horse of the Year (March 9-14) wrote on Facebook: " With Auckland moving to Alert Level 3 and the rest of the country to Alert Level 2 we ask that you give us 48 hours to work through all possible scenarios. We will keep you updated if there is any change."