Respiratory disease accounts for one in 11 hospital admissions and is the third leading cause of death in New Zealand.
Covid-19 restrictions had somewhat tempered the figures, particularly for more vulnerable groups, Harding said.
“Those figures would’ve certainly been higher for people that we know Covid can be more devastating for and end in mortalities.
“For the population we’re looking at, those restrictions were certainly good.”
For adults and children, asthma rates for both categories uniformly sat at one in eight who were affected.
“That’s where we want to try and diagnose that early so we can get onto it effectively,” Harding said.
The report said the cost of respiratory disease to New Zealand was estimated at nearly $8.5 billion every 12 months.
“It’s a significant area that still needs attention.”
The foundation was pushing for urgent new and extended programmes to reduce “severe ethnic and socio-economic inequalities” in respiratory disease. Another recommendation was initiatives to improve housing quality.