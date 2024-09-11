Hospitalisation rates for Māori are nearly four times as high as those for non-Māori and other ethnicities (excluding Asian and Pasifika people), and by region, hospitalisation rates for Māori are highest in the central and Te Manawa Taki regions and in the northern region for Pasifika peoples.

Among New Zealanders aged 50–64, Māori are approximately five times more likely to die from COPD-related causes than non-Māori and are affected by COPD up to 20 years earlier.

Specialist Dr Robert Young says COPD is difficult to diagnose and many patients dismiss symptoms such as breathlessness as being a normal part of the ageing process.

Dr Robert Young.

“Often people with COPD don’t even mention to their healthcare provider that they are experiencing shortness of breath during normal daily activities as they may believe it is just part of growing older, when it can be the first sign that they have COPD,” he says.

Young says he would like to see greater intervention at early stages and increased use of spirometry, a common lung function test to diagnose COPD in its earliest stages.

“We know globally that during the past 30 years, the number of COPD cases and deaths have increased significantly, yet 70-80% of adults with the disease remain undiagnosed.”

Young says early intervention, quitting smoking and subsequent treatment will not only improve the lives of those living with COPD but help address the burden of disease.

“COPD continues to have a significant health and economic impact. Patients must live with a reduced quality of life and increased likelihood of additional comorbidities, in turn putting additional economic strain on resources. Research shows that with earlier diagnosis and treatment, there may be improvements in disease progression and patient outcomes,” he says.

In the first year of funding, around 15,000 Kiwis living with COPD will be able to step up from using two-in-one combination inhalers or switch from multiple-inhaler triple-therapy to a single-inhaler three-in-one triple-therapy combination known as Trelegy Ellipta.