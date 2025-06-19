Psychometric tests are used to assess a candidate’s cognitive abilities and personality traits before they’re accepted as a recruit.
The 30-minute multi-choice assessment is used as an indicator of whether an individual will be able to cope with the intellectual demands of police work, and it measures verbal, numerical and abstract reasoning.
That audit found 36 candidates who initially failed the psychometric test were allowed to re-sit the test without the recommended stand-down period.
Best practice stipulates that if a candidate fails, they must wait six months before they try again.
A police spokesperson told the Herald they are looking into whether Rogers did permit exemptions for candidates sitting the psychometric test.
“We are searching available documentation to confirm this,” a police spokeswoman said.
A source told the Herald they believe Rogers did allow failed candidates to re-sit psychometric assessments without observing the six-month stand-down period.
“Rogers did sign off on the use of exemptions to the re-sitting of cognitive tests,” the source told the Herald.
The Herald understands there are concerns among some staff that senior police leaders have shifted blame for a drop in recruit standards to those on the frontline, including staff working in recruitment and at the college.
Accountability should rest with those who made the decisions
The Herald’s source said they wanted to see some accountability from the top.
“The recruitment team has carried a significant burden in delivering outcomes under pressure. Accountability should rest with those who made the decisions, not with staff tasked with executing them,” they said.
“Those two examples came to me, and I deemed the circumstances of their recruitment process required an exemption and allowed that,” Rogers said.
She said those who enter police college still go through “robust” training before graduating as constables.
Rogers and Police Commissioner Richard Chambers emphasised that since the results of the preliminary audit were made public, exemptions would no longer be permitted for any candidate.
On Monday, when Chambers was asked who exactly had allowed exemptions to be used in the first place, Chambers said discretion had been applied by “decision makers in recruitment” and “others at police college”.
He denied knowing if anyone in the police executive approved the use of discretionary decisions.
That’s despite Rogers informing him in April that she’d allowed candidates who failed fitness standards to start training at police college.
Chambers was unable to explain why he omitted such information when asked about it Thursday, except to say that he was “not aware we had a couple of people whose circumstances [in asking for exemptions] got to a very more senior level”.
He backed Rogers’ call to let the recruits who failed fitness standards into college.
“Sometimes we have to give some flexibility to their [candidates’] personal circumstances. Now that I understand those which has been since Monday, I totally support the decision [made by Rogers].”
17 police college applicants failed the fitness test completely or were allowed to complete parts of the assessment on different dates, which breached policy. The recruits were given entry to police college anyway.
128 candidates failed a basic literacy assessment but got the green light to start training at the college.
36 recruits failed psychometric testing but were allowed to re-sit the test until they passed. This was despite policy that a six-month stand-down period between tests was recommended.
One person did not pass the typing test, which requires a typing speed of 25 words a minute.
They were subsequently reordered to take the assessment.
Rogers said on Thursday the public can have confidence in the calibre of new police recruits.
“There are top quality people graduating from the college every single month,” she said.
The Minister’s ‘verbal briefing’ on final audit
Revelations of dozens of recruits being allowed to skip key standards across a range of areas has turned into a political blame game, with Police Minister Mark Mitchell, who’s in China, posting on X that the Government is cleaning up a mess left by the Labour Party.
Mitchell’s office told the Herald he’s been given a “verbal briefing” on the full version of the audit which he’s claimed points to failures by Labour.
The Government set a “priority” target of recruiting 500 extra police officers to bolster frontline numbers by November this year – a target police say is “ambitious”.
Rogers, who is overseeing the push to recruit more staff, denied she’d approved substandard candidates due to political pressure.
