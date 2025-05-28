The original investigation which led to his suspension just before Christmas is ongoing, although McSkimming expected to be cleared of any wrongdoing and to “resume his duties” according to a statement issued by his lawyers in January.

But as part of that criminal investigation, detectives allegedly found pornographic material on his work computer and that led to a second inquiry.

Some of that pornographic material is being investigated as potentially “objectionable” under the Films, Videos and Publications Classification Act.

After being confronted by the alleged existence of the material, McSkimming resigned as Deputy Commissioner just a few weeks ago; although Mitchell was explicit that the 51-year-old jumped before he was pushed.

Depending on the outcome of the investigation, McSkimming - who was a final candidate for the top job of Police Commissioner just six months ago - could face criminal charges in court.

Lurking in the background is a wider inquiry that could be even more damaging to trust and confidence in the police.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority [IPCA] is also investigating whether there has been “misconduct or neglect of duty by any other police officer or employee in the course of responding to the allegations” against McSkimming.

Some of the most senior police officers in the country are expected to be interviewed as part of that investigation.

Nothing should be assumed until all the facts are known, but the New Zealand Police and the Government are bracing for a potential PR nightmare in the coming months.

With that in mind, it makes sense to wait for the dust to settle before settling on McSkimming’s potential replacement as Deputy Commissioner.

Former Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming. Photo / Mark Mitchell

There are two obvious candidates: Mike Pannett and Jill Rogers.

Both have been seen flanking new Police Commissioner Richard Chambers around Wellington this year, and each have acted in the deputy role on a temporary basis during McSkimming’s absence.

Pannett has held the rank of Assistant Commissioner since 2016 when he was in charge of the national security programme.

During that time, he also had a three-year secondment with the Australian Federal Police to oversee branch offices across 33 countries, with a focus on transnational organised crime.

Earlier in his career, Pannett was based in Washington DC as the liaison officer to the United States, Canada and South America before returning to be the Southern District Commander based in Dunedin.

Jill Rogers’ career has been closer to home, but no less impressive.

She joined the police in 1993 and qualified as a detective to spend 17 years investigating serious crimes in Auckland.

Rogers moved back into uniform as the area commander of Auckland Central for three years, then the district commander for Counties Manukau from 2017 to 2023.

She was then promoted to Assistant Commissioner and put in charge of the Police College, as well as training and development across the entire organisation.

Rogers is currently listed on the police website as the “relieving” Deputy Commissioner and considered to be the frontrunner to permanently fill the vacancy left by McSkimming’s sudden departure.

There is one other clue that points to her favouritism for the job.

In his first interview with the Herald after becoming the Police Commissioner in November, Richard Chambers told an anecdote about why he joined the police.

It had always appealed as an exciting career, but in weighing up his options, Chambers had arranged a “ride-along” in a police car.

He was paired on the shift with a young constable called Jill Rogers.

“I saw the way Jill interacted with people from all sorts of backgrounds. She was really inspiring to me, and was a big influence on my decision to join the police,” said Chambers.

“We’re really lucky to have her.”

Police Commissioner Richard Chambers said Jill Rogers helped inspire him to join the police in the mid 1990s. Photo / Mark Mitchell

That’s about as good as a CV reference gets in the world of policing.

In the meantime, Tania Kura is the only statutory Deputy Commissioner currently left in the police.

She and McSkimming were appointed at the same time and her five-year term does not expire until 2028.

The statutory role is important within the constitution framework of the police and carries a safeguard of independence from the Police Commissioner.

If Chambers was to be incapacitated, for example, Kura would assume office until a new commissioner was appointed.

Jared Savage covers crime and justice issues, with a particular interest in organised crime. He joined the Herald in 2006 and has won a dozen journalism awards in that time, including twice being named Reporter of the Year. He is also the author of Gangland, Gangster’s Paradise and Underworld.