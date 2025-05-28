Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Jevon McSkimming resignation: Jill Rogers and Mike Pannett are considered the frontrunners to be appointed as the next deputy police commissioner - Jared Savage

Jared Savage
By
Investigative Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Senior officers Jill Rogers, left, and Mike Pannett are two of the leading candidates to replace Jevon McSkimming as the next Deputy Police Commissioner. Composite image / NZ Police

Senior officers Jill Rogers, left, and Mike Pannett are two of the leading candidates to replace Jevon McSkimming as the next Deputy Police Commissioner. Composite image / NZ Police

Jared Savage
Analysis by Jared Savage
Jared Savage, an Investigative Reporter for New Zealand’s Herald, has reported on some of the most high-profile and controversial cases in recent New Zealand history.
Learn more
  • Jevon McSkimming resigned as Deputy Police Commissioner and remains under investigation.
  • No decision has been made on when the vacancy might be advertised.
  • The leading candidates helped inspire the new Police Commissioner to join the police in the first place.

The Government is in no rush to replace Jevon McSkimming.

“No decision has been made” on when the statutory Deputy Commissioner role might be advertised, according to a spokesperson for Police Minister Mark Mitchell who also noted the recruitment process could take four to six months.

It shouldn’t be a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand