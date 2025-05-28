Jevon McSkimming resigned as Deputy Police Commissioner and remains under investigation.
No decision has been made on when the vacancy might be advertised.
The leading candidates helped inspire the new Police Commissioner to join the police in the first place.
The Government is in no rush to replace Jevon McSkimming.
“No decision has been made” on when the statutory Deputy Commissioner role might be advertised, according to a spokesperson for Police Minister Mark Mitchell who also noted the recruitment process could take four to six months.
It shouldn’t be asurprise that Mitchell wants to bide his time making a new appointment because the McSkimming saga is far from over.
His sudden resignation earlier this month does not make several investigations into allegations of misconduct simply disappear.
The original investigation which led to his suspension just before Christmas is ongoing, although McSkimming expected to be cleared of any wrongdoing and to “resume his duties” according to a statement issued by his lawyers in January.
But as part of that criminal investigation, detectives allegedly found pornographic material on his work computer and that led to a second inquiry.
Some of that pornographic material is being investigated as potentially “objectionable” under the Films, Videos and Publications Classification Act.
After being confronted by the alleged existence of the material, McSkimming resigned as Deputy Commissioner just a few weeks ago; although Mitchell was explicit that the 51-year-old jumped before he was pushed.
Depending on the outcome of the investigation, McSkimming - who was a final candidate for the top job of Police Commissioner just six months ago - could face criminal charges in court.
Lurking in the background is a wider inquiry that could be even more damaging to trust and confidence in the police.
The Independent Police Conduct Authority [IPCA] is also investigating whether there has been “misconduct or neglect of duty by any other police officer or employee in the course of responding to the allegations” against McSkimming.
Some of the most senior police officers in the country are expected to be interviewed as part of that investigation.
Nothing should be assumed until all the facts are known, but the New Zealand Police and the Government are bracing for a potential PR nightmare in the coming months.
With that in mind, it makes sense to wait for the dust to settle before settling on McSkimming’s potential replacement as Deputy Commissioner.
There are two obvious candidates: Mike Pannett and Jill Rogers.
Both have been seen flanking new Police Commissioner Richard Chambers around Wellington this year, and each have acted in the deputy role on a temporary basis during McSkimming’s absence.
The statutory role is important within the constitution framework of the police and carries a safeguard of independence from the Police Commissioner.
If Chambers was to be incapacitated, for example, Kura would assume office until a new commissioner was appointed.
