Deputy Commissioner Jevon McSkimming (left) with Police Commissioner Andrew Coster announcing the new fleet of Skoda vehicles. Photo / Police

A game of musical chairs is about to be played at Police National Headquarters to fill seats left vacant by senior officers taking promotions, or stepping sideways to other plum roles.

Tania Kura and Jevon McSkimming were this week announced as the next statutory Deputy Commissioners, an appointment made by the government, shortly after the Herald revealed they were the frontrunners in a two-horse race.

The pair already held the same rank through internal appointments. But the statutory deputy role is important within the constitutional framework of police, which carries a safeguard of independence from the Commissioner of Police.

If Commissioner Andrew Coster was to be incapacitated, for example, the newly elevated Kura or McSkimming would assume office until a new commissioner was appointed.

Similarly, if any allegations were made against Coster, the pair have the independence to investigate without interference.

Their dual promotions mean they will become the second-most powerful police officers in the country when the five-year term of the current statutory Deputy Commissioner, Wally Haumaha, ends in June.

Haumaha will stay on as a non-statutory deputy commissioner until the end of the year “in order to provide continuity in the iwi and community portfolio and ensure his successor receives a thorough induction,” a police spokesperson said.

Along with the recent retirement of two other non-statutory Deputy Commissioners, John Tims and Glenn Dunbier, the elevation of Kura and McSkimming has given Coster an opportunity to reshuffle his executive team.

“The change in statutory roles and other changes within the tier two leadership group is providing an opportunity to refresh portfolio allocations,” a police spokesperson confirmed this week.

“There are two remaining vacancies at the Deputy Commissioner level and a process will be undertaken to fill those positions once portfolio allocations have been finalised.”

Tania Kura has been appointed to the statutory role of Deputy Commissioner after joining in 1987. Photo / Stuart Munro

However, two leading contenders to fill those empty positions have chosen to take roles elsewhere.

The Herald has learned that Bruce O’Brien and Tusha Penny, both of Assistant Commissioner rank, are set to leave the police top brass on a temporary basis.

The highly-regarded O’Brien, who currently holds the ‘Deployment and Road Policing’ portfolios, was recently selected as the next Senior Liaison Officer (SLO) in London.

The position is one of the most coveted jobs in the police. Traditionally, the SLO roles have been given to officers with the rank of superintendent - often someone who has finished as a District Commander or a large police workgroup - rather than a current member of the executive.

“The SLO role does not hold a rank. While in the position, Assistant Commissioner O’Brien will be the SLO, but will return to New Zealand as an Assistant Commissioner,” said a police spokesperson. “The duration of the secondment is for three to four years and begins in June.”

His impending departure comes shortly after Assistant Commissioner Tusha Penny begins a two-year secondment to Oranga Tamariki.

Penny, who is in charge of frontline capability for staff and recently led the nationwide Tactical Response Model (with more training for staff and specialist armed teams), will start the new job in May.

She will join another senior police employee on secondment at OT, Cassandra Anderson, who was an Executive Director (non-sworn equivalent to Assistant Commissioner) in the police hierarchy.

Another Assistant Commissioner currently on secondment is Mike Pannett, who is currently embedded in the Australian Federal Police in Canberra on a three-year stint.

“Police staff are always able and encouraged to take secondment opportunities,” a police spokesperson said.

“These opportunities are beneficial both to Police as an organisation and other agencies that seek out senior police staff for their experience and diverse skill sets at both an operational and strategic level.”

However, many police leaders seconded to other government agencies do not return after experiencing new career opportunities.

Andrew Coster, who spent two years at the Justice Ministry, is one of the rare exceptions.

Regardless of whether Penny comes back, her impending departure, along with O’Brien, means there will soon be vacancies for ambitious up-and-comers to aim for.

There is also expected to be a reshuffle one tier down in the police hierarchy, with long-serving district commanders John Price (Canterbury) and Karyn Malthus (Auckland) moving on.

Price retired last month after a stellar 36-year career to join the leadership of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), while Malthus (who has been relieving in Canterbury since his departure) will soon be announced as the SLO for the Bangkok post.

Two of their peers in the district commander ranks, Tony Hill (Northland) and Corrie Parnell (Wellington) have roots in Canterbury, with both expected to apply for the position.

Depending on who is successful in replacing Price and Malthus, as well as the upcoming vacancies at Deputy and Assistant Commissioner level, means the game of musical chairs could turn into a merry-go-round.