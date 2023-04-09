Voyager 2022 media awards
New Zealand

Inside the two-horse race for one of New Zealand Police’s top positions

Jared Savage
By
4 mins to read
Wally Haumaha's five-year term as the official Deputy Commissioner of police comes to an end in June.

Two contenders have been shortlisted to replace the second-most powerful police officer in New Zealand when his term ends soon.

Wally Haumaha was promoted to the rank of Deputy Commissioner, a statutory position appointed on

