Wally Haumaha's five-year term as the official Deputy Commissioner of police comes to an end in June.

Wally Haumaha's five-year term as the official Deputy Commissioner of police comes to an end in June.

Two contenders have been shortlisted to replace the second-most powerful police officer in New Zealand when his term ends soon.

Wally Haumaha was promoted to the rank of Deputy Commissioner, a statutory position appointed on the recommendation of the Prime Minister, in June 2018.

The appointment soon became controversial when an Independent Police Conduct Authority inquiry was critical of his aggressive behaviour towards three women, described as “unprofessional and inappropriate”.

A separate Government inquiry cleared the process, which led to Haumaha’s elevation.

Since then, Haumaha has taken a central role in liaising with Muslim leaders following the horrors of the Christchurch mosque shootings, negotiating with protesters over the land dispute at Ihumātao and has been recognised for his efforts to achieve better outcomes for Māori in the justice system.

However, the Herald understands Haumaha chose not to seek an extension of his five-year term which ends in June - but will not officially retire until next year.

“In order to provide continuity in the Iwi and Community portfolio and ensure his successor receives a thorough induction, Deputy Commissioner Haumaha will stay on in a non-statutory Deputy Commissioner role until the end of the year,” a police spokesperson confirmed.

“After a period of leave, his last day of duty will be January 26, 2024.”

Haumaha’s departure leaves a vacancy for the statutory Deputy Commissioner position, and the Herald understands the bid to be Haumaha’s successor has come down to a two-horse race.

Following interviews with three applicants, the Public Service Commission nominated two candidates to Police Minister Ginny Andersen, herself newly appointed after Stuart Nash was sacked from the Cabinet in March.

Tania Kura and Jevon McSkimming are the names that have been put forward to the Police Minister, the Herald understands.

Both Kura and McSkimming already hold the rank of Deputy Commissioner. But those appointments were made by Police Commissioner Andy Coster, under his powers as an employer, as opposed to the Government.

Tania Kura has held leadership roles around the country, including five years spent as the area commander for Hawkes Bay. Photo / Stuart Munro

Jevon McSkimming (left) with Police Commissioner Andy Coster, announcing the new fleet of Skoda vehicles. Photo / Police

By law, the statutory Deputy Commissioner role carries more weight (and a larger salary), including the ability to independently investigate any allegations made against the Commissioner.

A spokesman for the Public Services Commission and the office of the Police Minister declined to comment on the appointment process.

Once the Police Minister has made a decision, in conjunction with Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, the statutory Deputy Commissioner is appointed by the Governor-General.

It is also possible that both Kura and McSkimming will both be appointed to the role, as traditionally there have been two statutory Deputy Commissioners in place.

That structure was replaced by Coster’s predecessor as Police Commissioner, Mike Bush, who had a single statutory deputy - Viv Rickard and then Haumaha - but promoted Mike Clement, John Tims and Glenn Dunbier to the same rank in a non-statutory capacity.

That trio has now retired from the police, most recently Dunbier at the end of March.

After taking over in April 2020, Coster followed that model in promoting Tania Kura and Jevon McSkimming to the Deputy Commissioner position.

Kura (Ngāti Maniapoto, Ngāti Te Kanawa) became the first female police officer to achieve that rank, and is currently responsible for “leadership and capability” in the organisation.

After joining the police in 1987, Kura worked in a number of frontline roles around the country, including five years spent as the Hawke’s Bay area commander, before taking charge of the entire Eastern District in 2017.

McSkimming is currently in charge of “strategy and service”, overseeing the launch of the 105 non-emergency number and managing the police ICT systems, property portfolio and vehicle fleet to support the frontline.

The pair seem to have been preferred for further promotion ahead of Assistant Commissioner Richard Chambers, whom frontline officers consider to have the most operational experience among the current executives.