But after detailed investigations by the Banking Ombudsman, Kiwibank and ASB have agreed to settle the cases with financial payments that are cloaked in secrecy – though neither is accepting liability or admitting failure.

It comes as banks scramble to fix security gaps in the country’s payment systems amid the threat of government regulation after Kiwis lost an estimated $200 million to scammers last year.

Consumer NZ chief Jon Duffy believed the two cases were evidence of defective banking protections.

“Banks are more capable of spotting scams than consumers,” he said.

“Banks are the last line of defence and we need them to do better.”

‘It means they accept responsibility’

In the ASB case, the pensioner’s family says the protracted saga has taken a significant toll on the frail 85-year-old victim’s mental and physical health.

They wish ASB had taken responsibility for its part in the West Auckland woman’s life-changing loss much earlier rather than dragging the case out for more than a year.

“It means they accept responsibility,” the victim’s daughter told the Herald. “This is a win.”

The pensioner was tricked into sending her life savings overseas in the belief it would unlock an imaginary Covid-19 subsidy payment after scammers hacked her friend’s Facebook account and sent her hundreds of fake messages.

And though ASB eventually identified the fraud after the victim had made 13 international money transfers – all of them in person at her local branches – none of the funds were recovered, and her family was furious bank staff did not alert relatives or police.

After the family learned of the scam, they complained to ASB about its failure to identify any “red flags” in a vulnerable customer of 60 years making repeated offshore money transfers to multiple accounts.

ASB. which made more than $700m in profit last year. defended its actions and refused to compensate the family. The bank said the victim had authorised the payments, told staff she knew who was receiving the money and was confident she wasn’t being scammed.

The bank also said it was acting on the victim’s instructions not to alert family or police and had to respect her wishes.

Incensed by the bank’s position, the family complained to the Banking Ombudsman, which launched an investigation late last year.

A West Auckland pensioner was tricked into sending her life savings overseas after scammers sent hundreds of fake messages through social media. Photo / 123rf

This week, the victim’s daughter confirmed a financial settlement had been reached.

She would not reveal details of the settlement due to confidentiality but said her mother was “over it” and it was a relief to finally have a resolution.

The daughter felt banks needed to look after vulnerable, elderly customers, “ask more questions” and implement a system for checking the names of recipient accounts to help prevent people from being scammed.

The settlement proceeds would make a huge difference to her mother in terms of financial security.

“It’s just peace of mind that she’s got that there for the future, and she hasn’t lost all of that money.”

While ASB continued to deny liability, the financial settlement suggested the bank had accepted some culpability, the daughter said.

ASB declined to comment citing confidentiality.

Kiwibank manager helped victim send $300,000 to scammers months after FMA warning

In the Kiwibank case, the state-owned bank was accused of negligence for failing to detect red flags and not conducting proper due diligence before processing the victim’s $300,000 payment.

The victim was duped by an offshore criminal syndicate posing as Citibank portfolio managers and thought she was investing in Barclays Bank bonds.

Instead her money allegedly went to the ASB savings account of a Whanganui “money mule” who is now facing a raft of money laundering charges in connection with seven alleged victims and total losses of $1.5m.

It later emerged the Financial Markets Authority had issued a public warning about the scam four months before the victim lost her life savings.

After realising she’d been duped, the victim alerted Kiwibank but staff were unable to recover the funds and declined to accept liability.

She then hired top law firm Meredith Connell to press for compensation.

In a November 2023 letter to the bank, Meredith Connell associate Stephanie Cann claimed her client visited the bank in person believing that trained staff would identify anything suspicious.

It’s alleged the manager processed the payment without questioning the victim about the nature of the transfer or whether the payment could be subject to fraud.

“She basically said, ‘Sign it’ and stamped it, and that was it,” the victim earlier told the Herald.

A woman lost her $300,000 life savings after a Kiwibank branch manager helped her send the money to scammers.

Cann alleged, “Kiwibank has failed to recognise or ... flag suspicious activity” and should have been on notice for the fraud from the FMA warning.

“Kiwibank should have investigated the matter more fully and determined that the transfer was to be paid into an account that was likely used for illegal activity,” she said.

In a reply to Meredith Connell, the bank defended its actions, saying staff followed “standard processes”.

It was “difficult” for staff to identify fraudulent transfers from legitimate “in the moment” – particularly when customers had authorised the transaction.

Kiwibank said it was “dependant” on customers doing their own due diligence.

“In this case, there were no red flags that should have prevented our branch team from following through with the customer’s instructions.”

The victim then complained to the Banking Ombudsman, who launched an investigation last year.

The Herald understands it was close to issuing a final ruling when Kiwibank settled the case.

The victim confirmed the matter had been resolved and thanked her lawyer.

“I encourage other people in similar situations not to give up.”

She declined to comment further due to confidentiality.

Kiwibank also declined to comment.

Consumer NZ calls for government-led response to counter scammers

Duffy said scammers were constantly evolving and finding new ways to steal our money.

Lacklustre digital systems at banks, telcos and social media platforms made it too easy for scammers to succeed.

“We need these companies to invest so they can detect and prevent scams.

“We need better protections, and we need them now. Consumer is calling for a government-led response to stamp out scams.”

Lane Nichols is Deputy Head of News and a senior journalist for the New Zealand Herald with more than 20 years' experience in the industry.








