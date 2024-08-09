An widowed pensioner lost more than $100,000 to scammers after her friend's Facebook account was hacked. Another victim lost $300,000 to an elaborate investment scam.
Two scam victims who lost more than $400,000 to offshore criminals have won confidential payouts from two of the country’s biggest banks after separate investigations by the banking watchdog.
The first case involves awidowed pensioner who sunk north of $100,000 into a Facebook hacking scam – making 13 international payments with assistance from ASB staff between February and June last year.
But after detailed investigations by the Banking Ombudsman, Kiwibank and ASB have agreed to settle the cases with financial payments that are cloaked in secrecy – though neither is accepting liability or admitting failure.
And though ASB eventually identified the fraud after the victim had made 13 international money transfers – all of them in person at her local branches – none of the funds were recovered, and her family was furious bank staff did not alert relatives or police.
After the family learned of the scam, they complained to ASB about its failure to identify any “red flags” in a vulnerable customer of 60 years making repeated offshore money transfers to multiple accounts.
ASB. which made more than $700m in profit last year. defended its actions and refused to compensate the family. The bank said the victim had authorised the payments, told staff she knew who was receiving the money and was confident she wasn’t being scammed.
The bank also said it was acting on the victim’s instructions not to alert family or police and had to respect her wishes.
Incensed by the bank’s position, the family complained to the Banking Ombudsman, which launched an investigation late last year.
This week, the victim’s daughter confirmed a financial settlement had been reached.
She would not reveal details of the settlement due to confidentiality but said her mother was “over it” and it was a relief to finally have a resolution.
The daughter felt banks needed to look after vulnerable, elderly customers, “ask more questions” and implement a system for checking the names of recipient accounts to help prevent people from being scammed.
The settlement proceeds would make a huge difference to her mother in terms of financial security.
“It’s just peace of mind that she’s got that there for the future, and she hasn’t lost all of that money.”
While ASB continued to deny liability, the financial settlement suggested the bank had accepted some culpability, the daughter said.
Kiwibank manager helped victim send $300,000 to scammers months after FMA warning
In the Kiwibank case, the state-owned bank was accused of negligence for failing to detect red flags and not conducting proper due diligence before processing the victim’s $300,000 payment.
The victim was duped by an offshore criminal syndicate posing as Citibank portfolio managers and thought she was investing in Barclays Bank bonds.
Instead her money allegedly went to the ASB savings account of a Whanganui “money mule” who is now facing a raft of money laundering charges in connection with seven alleged victims and total losses of $1.5m.