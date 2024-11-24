A team of police investigators have headed to Australia as part of the new investigation into the 1985 murder of Arthur Easton.

Police say the team of detectives went to three Australian states in the search for who killed the 52-year-old father in his Papakura home 39 years ago.

Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin says since the announcement of a $100,000 reward last month police had received about 20 calls and emails with information relating to the case.

“Our team is determined to find the person responsible for killing Arthur and as part of this investigation, information led us to travel to Australia to speak to a number of individuals.