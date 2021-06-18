Arthur Allan Thomas trial: Man involved in sex acts haunted by memories, jury hears

Arthur Allan Thomas is on trial at Manukau District Court facing five charges of historical sexual offending. Photo / File

Memories of allegedly being encouraged by Arthur Allan Thomas to lie on top of another person and engage in sexual acts while he watched "haunt" a man giving evidence at Thomas' trial.

"It's something that I locked away, ashamed of what happened," the man said in a police interview played to a jury at Manukau District Court.

Thomas - wrongfully convicted twice of the infamous 1970 Crewe murders before being awarded $950,000 in compensation - is back sitting in the dock some 50 years later, now aged 83.

He has denied four charges of indecent assault and one charge of rape, all historical in nature.

Two women came forward and made the allegations to police in 2019.

A man who gave evidence today claimed he was involved in some of the alleged offending and has struggled to block it from his mind.

He remembers lying on top of one of the complainants and Thomas being in the room, watching, "telling us how to do it all", he said in a police interview from 2019 played to the court.

The man said memories have "stuck" with him, "upset" him and played on his mind.

"I like to block what I did out … but it doesn't happen.

"I've blocked out as much as I could."

In the police interview the man said he would like to apologise.

"It still sticks in my mind and still upsets me … I do not know why I did it," he said.

The man gave evidence from a separate courtroom.

Under cross examination by defence counsel Marie Dyhrberg QC, the man was questioned about how frequently the alleged offending happened.

"I can't tell you how often it happened," he replied.

"I suggest what you told police about Arthur being involved, is simply not correct, is it?" Dyhrberg QC asked the man.

"Arthur was involved," he replied.

"I'm suggesting to you he wasn't even present," Dyhrberg said.

"That's a lot of bull, he was there," the man replied.

A complainant has made an allegation of being coerced by Thomas to lie under a man and participate in sexual acts.

Two complainants - who have automatic name suppression - have given evidence in the trial before Judge John Bergseng. It has been set down for 10 days.

Strict suppression orders prevent the Herald from disclosing details of the alleged offending, such as when and where it took place.

Dyhrberg said on Monday the offending did not happen and the allegations are a fabrication.

Crewe murders

Harvey and Jeanette Crewe were shot dead in their Pukekawa farmhouse in June 1970 and dumped in the Waikato River.

Harvey and Jeanette Crewe. Photo / Supplied

After being found guilty in two trials and spending nine years behind bars, Thomas was pardoned following a Government-ordered investigation.

A 1980 Royal Commission of Inquiry found that a cartridge case in the Crewes' garden - said to have come from a rifle belonging to Thomas - was planted at the scene by detectives.

The Crewe murders remain unsolved, while Thomas has never received a formal apology from the Government or police.

A petition calling for police to issue a formal apology to Thomas is what spurred one complainant to come forward with the allegations, the courtroom heard yesterday.

"I didn't see why Arthur Thomas should expect an apology when he didn't give an apology to us," she said.