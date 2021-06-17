Operation Trojan Shield: Wanted 50-year-old man found in Raglan

Hamilton District Court judge Robert Spear issued a warrant for the man's arrest on Monday.

An alleged key figure in the FBI-led undercover sting Operation Trojan Shield has been arrested.

Residents of Raglan last night commented on social media about the police eagle helicopter hovering over a Manu Bay property with its lights off about 7.30pm.

Police this morning confirmed a 50-year-old concrete worker alleged to be involved in the recent National Organised Crime Group operation targeting users of the encrypted ANOM phones was arrested.

Hamilton District Court judge Robert Spear issued a warrant for the man's arrest on Monday in relation to 11 charges of possession of methamphetamine for supply, conspiracy to supply cannabis and methamphetamine, supplying methamphetamine and participating in an organised criminal group.

He will appear in court this morning.

Millions of private conversations thought to be impossible for law enforcement to intercept were, in fact, being shared on the encrypted ANOM platform created by the FBI and the Australian Federal Police.

The communications and intelligence were shared with 16 countries including New Zealand, leading to more than 800 arrests and millions of dollars and tonnes of drugs being seized in co-ordinated raids around the world last week.

More than 40 arrests have since been made and seen people appear in courts in Hamilton, Auckland and Rotorua.