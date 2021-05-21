Arrests after memorial plaques stolen from Epsom, Auckland church cemetery

More than 80 memorial plaques were stolen from St Andrews Church in Epsom, Auckland, last weekend. Image / Google

Police have arrested two people in relation to the theft of more than 80 memorial plaques from a central Auckland church cemetery.

Police said a 34-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man had been charged in connection to the incident and were due to appear in the Auckland District Court today.

They were arrested last night at a property in Mt Roskill.

The theft is thought to have happened over the weekend and was only discovered when people started to arrive for church on Sunday.

Inspector Grant Tetzlaff said: "Early indications to police were that 75 memorial plaques had been stolen from the St Andrews Church. But following police inquiries, we now believe that more than 80 had been stolen."

The majority of the plaques retrieved have been defaced or damaged.

Police said they were not in a condition to be remounted on grave sites.

"This incident was incredibly disrespectful towards the families of those buried and police have no tolerance for this sort of act whatsoever," he said.

"While some of the plaques have been damaged, we hope this brings some reassurance to the families impacted by this theft in that the alleged offenders have been held to account."

Tetzlaff acknowledged the police's Auckland City West Tactical Crime unit, which made the arrests.