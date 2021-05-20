Howick home invasion: Residents escape property during late night break-in

Nght vision captures the moment Auckland Police's Eagle Helicopter oversees the capture of two men at a Howick property. Photo / Supplied

Residents of a semi-rural property were forced to escape their property after their power was cut and they heard smashing glass during a terrifying late-night home invasion.

Auckland police say the incident unfolded around 11pm on Sunday when a Howick resident living on Point View Dr raised the alarm.

The homeowner told police their power had been cut and they could hear breaking glass.

At the same time the occupants had managed to escape their home without being spotted by the strangers feared to be inside the property.

The Police said their Eagle helicopter flew to the area where they monitored the address from above while directing officers on the ground, including a specialist dog unit.

A Facebook post on the Auckland City District Police page reveals when officers went inside they discovered two men hiding in the kitchen.

The alleged offenders were arrested and taken into custody, said the police.

Images taken using night vision show the police team surrounding the two-storey home and the dramatic moment officers marched the invading pair outside.

Police, including the dog squad, surround a Howick property where two men were believed to be inside. Photo / Supplied

A 32-year-old man was now facing a burglary charge and his 17-year-old accomplice was being referred to Youth Aid.

Police praised the homeowner's quick thinking in getting out of their home undetected and contacting police on 111.

"Thankfully the occupants were able to safely exit their property and quickly make the call to Police," the police posted on their Facebook page.

"We would like to acknowledge the homeowners' quick thinking and contacting Police on 111."