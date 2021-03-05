Website of the Year

New Zealand|CrimeUpdated

Armed police surround residential house in Auckland suburb of Mt Albert

Armed police have closed off a street in the Auckland suburb of Mt Albert and asked the public to stay away as they surround a residential property.

A section of St Lukes Road is currently closed between the intersections of New North Road and Taylors Road due to an ongoing operation at a nearby residential address.

St Lukes Rd, Mt Albert has a large police presence. Photo supplied.
Police are advising members of the public to stay away from the area while cordons are in place.

Diversions will be in place for any motorists travelling through this area.

Further information will be released once it is available, police say.

