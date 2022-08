Armed police respond to a 'serious assault' on Jane Cowie Ave in Otahuhu. Photo / Darren Masters

Armed police respond to a 'serious assault' on Jane Cowie Ave in Otahuhu. Photo / Darren Masters

Armed police are responding to a "serious assault" in Otahuhu tonight.

Police were notified of the event on Jane Cowie Ave just after 8pm.

Armed police respond to a 'serious assault' on Jane Cowie Ave in Otahuhu. Photo / Darren Masters

They have put a cordon was in place while they determine the circumstances,

Police said more information would likely be made available tomorrow.