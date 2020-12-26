Armed police, dog teams searching for person of interest in West Auckland

Armed police have been patrolling in the Te Atatu South area this afternoon. Photo / File

Te Atatu South residents say they were ordered to stay indoors while armed police searched the area for a person of interest.

A resident on Marlene Ave said on Facebook a local park had been blocked off and an armed police officer told them to stay inside.

A police spokeswoman told the Herald cordons are in place while dog teams operate in the area and officers were armed as a precaution.

However, there was nothing to suggest the person of interest was of risk to the public.

The spokeswoman said she understood the person had not been located and cordons and staff would be standing down shortly.