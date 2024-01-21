Armed police descend on Oriel Ave, West Auckland

Armed police descended on a residential area of West Auckland this afternoon after a man threatened another with a gun.

Police have arrested one person and confiscated their slug gun.

Earlier, a witness told the Herald she saw at least six police cars outside the West Harbour Fire Station just before 1pm.

“One female cop jumped in the front with her gun slung over her shoulder,” the witness said.

“Cops all armed and jumped in the cars carrying their guns before taking off and going into Oriel Ave.”

A police spokesperson said police were armed as a precaution.







