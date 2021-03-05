Armed police arrest man who barricaded himself in a Mt Albert house, threatened he was armed

A man who barricaded himself in an Auckland house and threatened police that he was armed has been taken into custody after a large police response.

Police said that around around 2.32pm, Police approached a suspicious vehicle in Whitaker Place, central Auckland to speak with the driver.

Before officers could speak with the driver, he fled the area.

Police and the armed offenders squad respond to a incident in a residential property on St Lukes Rd, March 5, 2021. Mt Albert. Photo NZ Herald

This vehicle was not pursued by police, however following enquiries the driver was later located at a Mt Albert address.

At the address, the man had barricaded himself inside the property and made threats that he was in possession of a firearm.

"Members of the Armed Offenders Squad, along with the Police Eagle helicopter, were deployed to the area given the nature of the incident," police said in a statement.

"Police had been negotiating with the man and a period later he walked outside of the property where he was taken into custody without further incident."

AOS members have cleared the address and at this stage no firearm has been located.

A section of St Lukes Road is closed between the intersections of New North and Taylors Rds because of the ongoing operation.

Cordons have since been lifted.

No charges have been laid at this stage, however the man taken into custody is currently assisting Police with our enquiries.

Police would like to acknowledge Mt Albert residents for their cooperation throughout this operation.