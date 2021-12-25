Armed offenders squad at serious incident in Flat Bush, Auckland

Police and the AOS have been at the incident since around 3am, a resident said. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police are attending a serious incident on a residential street in the Auckland suburb of Flat Bush.

There are reportedly 40-50 police officers including Armed Offenders Squad in the area.

A spokeswoman said the incident on Bezar Place had "been ongoing overnight".

Cordons are in place in the area and further information will be provided when available, she said.

Bezar Place is a cul-de-sac with just 10 houses on it.

A local resident told the Herald the AOS was attending and there had been a heavy police presence in the area since 3am.

The resident lives nearby and normally goes for a walk around 4.30am. But when he left his house this morning was told to go back inside.

He estimated there were 40-50 police involved and several ambulances were at the scene.

One officer had told him it was a major operation and they could be there the entire day.

He had seen a person sitting in their car, who had been "exhaustively" interviewed by two to three police for around 40 minutes.

"The lady went out in the park when it wasn't dark and then came back and the guy also went out to stroll around the park and came back."

He was concerned there was no detail provided to the neighbours about what had happened.

"When they see a heavy police presence a lot of people get scared and feel unsafe. It may be sensible - they don't have to provide the precise details of the operation but ... they could tell people they don't have to worry, they can feel safe."