Firefighters have contained a vegetation fire on Papakura-Clevedon Rd in Ardmore. Photo / Newshub

Firefighters have contained a vegetation fire on Papakura-Clevedon Rd in Ardmore. Photo / Newshub

Fire and Emergency are trying to track down the owner of a southeast Auckland rural property where a vegetation fire is burning for a second day.

Crews have worked overnight to contain the blaze on Papakura-Clevedon Rd in Ardmore.

It broke out at around 4pm yesterday.

Incident controller Thomas Harre said they haven't been able to "track down" the property owner yet, but said "indications show there was someone burning a [controlled] fire there".

Harre urged people not to leave unattended fires burning, and if they require any help to contact Fire and Emergency.

The blaze covers 10 hectares, not 16 as previously thought, because smoke made it hard to estimate yesterday.

Three crews are using hand tools and hoses to contain the fire within the perimeter edge.

Harre said the blaze is close to a horse arena, and a few structures like houses and sheds so crews are making containment lines very secure.

"We're expecting a wind shift...but not very strong winds today, which is great."

Two helicopters that were used yesterday have been stood down.