Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the assault at Caltex in Rotorua. Photo / Andrew Warner

A person has been left with serious leg injuries following an alleged "gang-related assault" in Rotorua, police say.



The assault involved a vehicle at the Caltex on Ranolf St about 7.45pm on Monday, police said in a statement today.

"A gang-related assault resulted in injuries to one person who is currently in a serious condition with leg injuries in ICU."

Police are appealing for information about the incident.

"Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the assault in the area at this time," the statement said.

If you can help contact police via the105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 , using 'Update My Report', and reference file number 221017/9019

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org