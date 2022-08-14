Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Apartment block evacuated after fire breaks out in Manukau

Quick Read
NZ Herald

Fire crews have extinguished a fire at an apartment complex in central Manukau.

Emergency services were called to the building on Putney Way in the early hours of this morning after reports of a fire.

DO YOU KNOW MORE? EMAIL US

Authorities told the AM Show that the building was evacuated as firefighters worked at the scene and brought the blaze under control.

The apartment block is located in a busy spot within the Manukau shopping area and sits opposite Manukau Train Station.

It is not known whether anyone was injured in the incident.

- more to come -