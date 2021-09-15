Apanui Primary School fire: Man charged with alleged arson of Whakatāne school

Eight classrooms and an office block were destroyed in the fire. Photo / File

A man has been arrested and charged with an alleged arson at Apanui Primary School in Whakatāne seven months ago.

Eastern Bay of Plenty detectives arrested a 22-year-old man in Tauranga this morning. He is due to appear in the Whakatāne District Court tomorrow.

A fire at the school in the early hours of February 6 destroyed the office block and eight attached classrooms.

The man is facing charges of arson and burglary, and a further charge of aggravated robbery arising from an unrelated incident.