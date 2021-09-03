Another ram-raid at Whakatāne Michael Hill Jewellers

Michael Hill Jewellers in Whakatāne. Photo / Google Maps

Michael Hill Jewellers in Whakatāne has been ram-raided again.

A police spokeswoman said police were notified of an alarm sounding at Michael Hill Jewellers in Whakatane around 4.30am today.

"On arrival, the building appeared to have been broken into with a vehicle. It doesn't appear anything was actually taken from the store," she said.

"Police have found the vehicle of interest a short time later on a nearby street, and are following positive lines of inquiry to identify and locate those involved."

It's the second time the store has been ram-raided in less than two months.