Another One Leaves the Crust: Rocket Lab readies for first launch of 2021

Rocket Lab is gearing up for it's 18th Electron mission and the first launch of the year. Photo / Rocket Lab

Hawke's Bay residents and those even further afield could once again be treated to a spectacular night sky display as Rocket Lab's prepares for its first launch for 2021.

The mission, named Another One Leaves the Crust, is scheduled for an evening lift-off during a 10-day launch window starting on January 16.

A dedicated mission for European space technology company OHB Group, it will see a single communication micro satellite deployed which will enable specific frequencies to support future services from orbit

The Owl's Night Begins mission lit up the night sky after launching from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1 in Mahia on December 16, last year. Photo / Connull Lang

Rocket Lab's most recent night launch in mid-December, The Owl's Night Begins mission, was widely viewed, with sighting reports coming in from as far south as Invercargill.

Rocket Lab's founder and CEO Peter Beck was proud to be delivering a "speedy and streamlined" path to orbit.

"By flying as a dedicated mission on Electron, OHB and their mission partners have control over launch timing, orbit, integration schedule, and other mission parameters."

He said the launch comes within six months of having first signed a contract with OHB Group.

Residents throughout Hawke's Bay captured stunning images of Rocket Lab's most recent launch in mid-December. Photo / Mauro Pacella

Launching from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1 on New Zealand's Māhia Peninsula, the mission will deliver the OHB Cosmos' payload, after which the Kick Stage will perform a de-orbit burn to lower its perigee.

This will increase atmospheric drag, enabling it to re-enter and burn up faster to avoid becoming space junk.

Rocket Lab will not be attempting to recover Electron's first stage for this mission.