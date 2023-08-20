Cancer organisations around the world use the daffodil as a symbol of hope for all people affected by cancer.

An oncologist I work with has just been diagnosed with cancer. When I heard the news, it struck me as one of life’s tragic ironies. A neighbour told me last week he’s been diagnosed with cancer. Dai Henwood, one of this country’s most-loved TV personalities, announced recently to the country he’s got stage 4 bowel cancer.

Even getting my hair cut the other day, a mundane monthly occurrence, my trusted local barber mentioned detecting a sinister lump and has been referred urgently for a scan. We are hoping it’s benign, but there’s real anxiety meantime.

If I ask you “who do you know with cancer?” I am certain you could quickly list several people you know who have had a cancer diagnosis too. Maybe you’re one of them.

It seems like cancer is all around us. The scary thing is that cancer rates in New Zealand are expected to almost double over the next 20 years.

Rather than be resigned to this fact as a given, what if we were to mobilise as a community and do what we could to prevent it from tracking that way?

August is a big month for us at the Cancer Society. Since 1990, we have held our iconic nationwide fundraising event – Daffodil Day. This year it falls on Friday August 25.

Daffodils mark the return of spring and new life. Cancer organisations around the world use the daffodil as a symbol of hope for all people affected by cancer – especially these days when most people with cancer survive and new drugs are being developed every year.

I can still recall vividly the overwhelming feeling of joy and optimism I experienced in late August last year when we were able to return to the streets to collect having had two years of Covid interruptions to in-person fundraising.

I was one of thousands of people on the streets collecting across the motu; a volunteer crew banding together to help the Cancer Society raise vital funds so we can continue to fund cancer research and cancer prevention programmes, as well as keep offering our free services for those diagnosed with this dreadful disease and their whānau.

I spent time in five different locations across Tāmaki Makaurau / Auckland last Daffodil Day. While I observed differences between each location – some suburbs were less affluent than others, some were very multicultural, some locations were frantic whereas others were quite quiet – there was one thing in common. No matter where I collected, people had stories to share about their cancer experience – either of their own or on behalf of a loved one, relative, neighbour, friend or work colleague.

It brought home to me that it’s primarily a day for fundraising, but also it is such an important day for our nation to remember those we’ve loved and lost to cancer or recognise those who have suffered but live to tell the tale.

As we draw closer to another Daffodil Day, our 33rd as an organisation, I’d like us to also take a moment to think about what we can do to bring about change and help create a brighter future where more people survive and thrive.

Andrew Young.

That could be by donating. Whether it’s a few coins or a large donation. it all adds up and makes a difference. Or it could be by giving your time and energy to help us lobby for changes in policy or systems that will improve health outcomes for people with cancer and their whānau. Follow Cancer Society on our social media channels or sign up to receive our newsletters so you hear about opportunities to get involved.

All of us have a part to play in preventing cancer too. Not all cancers can be prevented, but there are things we can do to lower the chance of getting many types of cancer like being active, smoke-free and sun-smart, drinking no or less alcohol, having a healthy diet, and getting recommended vaccines and screening. Cancer Society puts a lot of time and effort into developing programmes and providing information and support in this space. We welcome people to be champions for cancer prevention, supporting, sharing and helping us amplify these messages in your communities. That’s another way you can give. Giving us your active support.

Our mission at the Cancer Society of New Zealand is to reduce the incidence and impact of cancer in Aotearoa New Zealand. Let’s make it a “mission possible”.

Give what you can to make a difference and show your support and belief in our mission. Give today, so no one faces cancer alone. Give today for a brighter future at www.daffodilday.org.nz

Andrew Young is CEO of the Cancer Society Auckland Northland