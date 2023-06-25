Dai Henwood has shared a brave update in his battle with cancer.

Kiwi comedian Dai Henwood has shared his most important learnings amid his brave health journey after being diagnosed with stage 4 cancer in 2020.

Responding to a fan on TikTok who asked the New Zealand comedy legend “what type of cancer” he has, Henwood, sitting in a peaceful outdoor setting with a small dog, tells his followers:

“I have bowel cancer. I have colorectal cancer, stage four, which is now called incurable cancer. I had a surgery on my bowel. I had a surgery on my liver. And three surgeries on my lungs,” he adds, looking incredulous.

“Another little surgery on my liver. Heaps of chemo, heaps of radiation,” says the Kiwi comedian who became a household name as he starred on TV shows such as Seven Days, Family Feud, Dancing with the Stars and most recently, Lego Masters.

He goes on to share that “at the moment” he only has cancer in his lungs where 10 tumours are present. He also has one against a lymph node that has been radiated “and I believe it’s gone,” says the 45-year-old.

“So yeah, I have bowel cancer in my lungs. I got crazy bum lungs. But hey, it’s something I’m feeling positive about.”

The father of two says he is trying to use his health battle as “a teacher” and shares that he’s learned much about not only himself but “the beauty of humanity” too.

“Wow, I’ve learned a lot about myself and I’ve also learned a lot about the beauty of humanity. In a time where things can be pretty divisive around the world, I’ve actually found humans have amazing empathy, amazing kindness and amazing love.

“So join me and let’s keep that going,” he says before holding up a hand and making a peace sign as he says “peace, love, laughter.”

Dai Henwood, far right, with Paul Ego, left, and Jeremy Corbett, centre, on the set of Seven Days. Photo / Ana Diaz

Henwood first announced he was battling cancer in January this year, posting on Twitter that in April 2020 he was diagnosed with cancer in his bowel and liver and that it had spread to his lungs.

He revealed it was a huge part of his life he had been hiding but he was ready to share his story. That night he detailed his diagnosis and journey with his “good friend” Jaquie Brown on The Project.

And in April he told Woman’s Day his decision to share his story “was the best thing I have done. I feel in a happy, healthy and strong place.”

Since making his most recent update, fans have flooded the Kiwi comedian’s TikTok with well wishes.

“You are a New Zealand icon, your my childhood so many good memories you’ve given me as a kid on the telly, just know you loved by so many [sic]”, wrote one.

Another said: "Always knew you were funny, Dai, but now I see your whole heart in your vulnerable honesty. Thank you for sharing your journey. Let us support you."
















