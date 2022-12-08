Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Andrew Little: The long and the short of fixing our health system

By Andrew Little
4 mins to read
Health Minister Andrew Little, right, at the opening of a new ICU ward in Christchurch Hospital in May. Photo / George Heard, File

Health Minister Andrew Little, right, at the opening of a new ICU ward in Christchurch Hospital in May. Photo / George Heard, File

OPINION

Kathy Spencer (NZ Herald, December 5) has a point when she writes something should have been done about the health workforce years ago.

It’s a problem that goes back decades. Training medical

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand