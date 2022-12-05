Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Opinion: Why no inquiry into Whakaari tragedy?

Other
By Alan Thompson
6 mins to read
Helicopter pilot Mark Law talks about his rescue efforts at Whakaari White Island. Video / Whakatane Beacon

Helicopter pilot Mark Law talks about his rescue efforts at Whakaari White Island. Video / Whakatane Beacon

OPINION:

Three years ago on December 9, 2019, Whakaari/White Island suddenly and violently commenced a significant eruption event. Several groups of guided visitors totalling 47 persons were on the island with many close to the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand