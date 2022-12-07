Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Crime

Sunny Kaushal: Let dairies sell a safer product to reduce crime

By Sunny Kaushal
5 mins to read
Crime Prevention Group president Sunny Kaushal said there was a 'retail crime emergency' in New Zealand. Video / NZ Herald

Crime Prevention Group president Sunny Kaushal said there was a 'retail crime emergency' in New Zealand. Video / NZ Herald

OPINION

A hundred and 10 years ago, a famous “captain’s call” was issued on the Titanic that our Prime Minister seems to be inspired by.

Those living with crime know it’s real. So do the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand