Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Elective surgery boost: 21,000 more operations as Govt pays private hospitals more

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Health Minister Simeon Brown. Photo / Mark Mitchell WGP 11Mar25 - Health Minister Simeon Brown

Health Minister Simeon Brown. Photo / Mark Mitchell WGP 11Mar25 - Health Minister Simeon Brown

An extra 21,000 operations will be performed over the next year as the Government spends more on private hospitals.

Health Minister Simeon Brown is announcing the changes this morning as part of the Government’s Elective Boost programme.

Brown said the switch to using more private hospitals meant thousands more New

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand