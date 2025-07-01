Elective surgery boost: 21,000 more operations as Govt pays private hospitals more

Health Minister Simeon Brown. Photo / Mark Mitchell WGP 11Mar25 - Health Minister Simeon Brown

An extra 21,000 operations will be performed over the next year as the Government spends more on private hospitals.

Health Minister Simeon Brown is announcing the changes this morning as part of the Government’s Elective Boost programme.

Brown said the switch to using more private hospitals meant thousands more New Zealanders would get the procedures they need faster.

“With over 215,000 procedures set to go ahead over the next year – over 21,000 more than previously planned – wait times will reduce, helping more Kiwis access life-changing operations like hip and knee replacements and cataract surgeries sooner.

“Our Government is focused on real delivery. For patients stuck on surgical waitlists, that means getting their procedures faster, no matter where they live or who provides it.