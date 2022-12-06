The Puffing Kiwi vape store was among at least seven businesses in Auckland hit by thieves overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Seven businesses around Auckland - including a vape store and a pizza shop - have been struck by thieves overnight.

Police were called to reports of a burglary at a commercial property on Swanson Rd in Henderson, West Auckland, about 2.40am.

Less than an hour later, authorities were called to the Tāmaki Liquor store on Atkin Ave, in Mission Bay, after reports of a burglary there.

The incident happened about 3.18am and is the same store that was badly damaged a few months ago, in August, when a stolen vehicle was used in a ram raid incident.

The third incident was reported about 3.45am at a pizza store on Aviemore Drive in Highland Park.

By 4.15am, yet another incident was reported to police - this time at the Puffing Kiwi vape shop on Penrose Rd in Mt Wellington.

The damage left behind after thieves smashed into the Puffing Kiwi vape shop in Mt Wellington, Auckland, overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

In that incident, a vehicle was used in a ram raid. Those involved then abandoned the vehicle at the scene. It is not yet clear what was stolen.

Around the same time, officers received reports of an incident at a scooter store - Scootling - on Great North Rd in Grey Lynn.

Those involved smashed their way into the shop; leaving the front glass door broken.

The last two incidents reported were at a retail block on Litten Rd, in Cockle Bay, shortly before 5.30am and a burglary at a vape store on New North Rd, in Mt Albert.