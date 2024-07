Anaru Moana. Photo / Supplied

A third man has been arrested and charged in relation to the murder of South Canterbury man Anaru Moana.

The 25-year-old man was arrested at a Waimate address yesterday. He is facing a murder charge.

This follows the arrest of two other men who were arrested and charged in relation to Moana’s murder in December 2022. They both pleaded not guilty.

The 37-year-old was reported missing in December 2021 and extensive inquiries have been carried out since then to locate him.