Anaru Moana, was last seen on 20 December 2021. Photo / NZ Police

Police have confirmed two people have been arrested and charged with the murder of Anaru Moana in December last year.

A 40-year-old man is due to appear in the Dunedin District Court this afternoon charged with murder, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and kidnapping.

Meanwhile, a 32-year-old man is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court tomorrow, also charged with murder, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, kidnapping, and possession of methamphetamine for supply.

Detective inspector Joel Syme says that while police had not yet located Moana’s body, it was pleasing to have people before the courts in relation to his death.

Moana was reported missing in December last year and extensive inquiries have been carried out since then to locate him.

This Subaru was set alight early on December 22, two days after Anaru Moana went missing. Photo / NZ Police

Last week the police national dive squad was called in to help with the investigations into the disappearance of a man police believed had been murdered.

The squad searched waterways in the Waitaki area as part of the homicide investigation into the death of 37-year-old Anaru Moana.

The search area was close to where the silver Subaru was found burnt out two days after Anaru’s disappearance in December last year.

Police earlier confirmed this was a vehicle of interest and have been tracing the movements of those linked to the vehicle between the time Anaru went missing and when the vehicle was disposed of.

The Herald understands police had been looking at two men who allegedly may have been in a silver BMW driving away from the fire.

Syme said “we are also working hard to locate his body so we can return him to his whānau”.



