Upheaval is occurring in myriad regions. It is enough to make one turn away in despair.

Here at home, we have our own issues, even if we are spared the horrors of war.

The economy continues to languish. In May, consumer confidence fell amid global tariff uncertainty.

Put simply, we are not spending. NZME business editor Liam Dann explained it last week: we are not spending, deferring in favour of saving or paying down our mortgages – just in case.

Many industries, he said, are facing structural upheaval as artificial intelligence (AI) and other technological advances shake up the workforce.

The brunt of this is being felt by people who should be at the peak of their spending power – particularly older professionals who are now unsure about their career prospects to retirement.

So, yes, things seem bleak. But there remains those good news stories that manage to pierce the gloom; stories that restore our faith in humanity, our communities and each other.

NZME’s On The Up (OTU) campaign has highlighted a lot of these.

The national campaign showcases stories of inspiration, success, courage and possibilities.

A number of stories in just the past week embody all of these: Rotorua joined the national drive to collect a million cans for foodbanks; a Kaitāia cafe is offering free meals to tackle homelessness; Central Hawke’s Bay teen Eve Hunter fashioned her ball gown from feed sacks and baling twine.

The Northern Advocate told the story of 64-year-old John, living in a tent and unable to get social housing, despite his situation being deemed seriously at risk and in need of immediate action.

He has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma and is on a sickness benefit. He also has two elderly dogs, Max and Rusta.

After John’s plight was highlighted – help poured in. He received a dozen emails with offers of cheap cabins and places to stay, along with donations of food and bedding for him and his dogs.

One woman from Christchurch ordered new dog bedding, pet blankets, dog food and dog jackets for Max and Rusta, and a woman from Auckland donated $200 for the dogs.

John also had offers of food and bedding for himself.

Perhaps best of all, he now has a small cabin to rent, provided by a fellow Northland resident.

So, if there was any doubt there is good in the world this should help. Despite all the bad, people will always reach out to help one another if they can.

