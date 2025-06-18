Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Amid bleak news, community generosity shines through – Editorial

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Kind Kiwis have donated dog jackets, food, and blankets for Max and Rusta. Photo / Jenny Ling

Kind Kiwis have donated dog jackets, food, and blankets for Max and Rusta. Photo / Jenny Ling

Editorial

THE FACTS

  • Consumer confidence fell in May, reversing April’s gains, amid global tariff uncertainty.
  • Retailers face an ongoing struggle, with forecasts suggesting a full recovery by 2027.
  • On The Up is an NZME campaign showcasing stories of inspiration, success, courage and possibilities.

Reading, listening or watching the news at the moment can be confronting. It often feels as if the world is imploding.

Israel and Iran are at war, the situation in Gaza is horrific, conflict drags on in Ukraine and protesters are in the streets in the United

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand